Homoeopathic doctor found prescribing allopathic medicines in Telangana hospital

February 18, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has issued a notice to Sai Raghava Hospital in Shivrampally, Rangareddy district, after a vigilance officer found that a homoeopathic doctor was prescribing allopathic medicines.

Chaitanya Reddy, the homoeopathic practitioner, received a letter from the TSMC stating that the vigilance officer’s visit revealed a violation of the NMC Act and the TSMC Act. The notice warned of the potential cancellation of the hospital’s registration for subletting to a non-medical individual, placing Dr. Chaitanya at risk of disciplinary action on both administrative and professional grounds.

Furthermore, the TSMC found that Mr. Gurupad, also associated with the hospital, held a BHMC qualification but practised allopathic medicine. He has been instructed to vacate his position immediately, with a clear warning that failure to comply will result in police action against him.