Homework begins on mapping of crops for vaanakalam

HYDERABAD

19 May 2020 19:28 IST

Meeting of ministers, officials, RBS functionaries at MCRHRD Institute on Wednesday

The agricultural experts in association with scientists and officials have taken up the exercise to prepare crop-maps or the details of crops to be cultivated as part of the crop colonies concept in line with the new agricultural policy.

The mapping of crops would have details of the crop-wise extent of various crops suggested by the government in districts, including the superfine variety paddy Telangana Sona in 10 lakh acres in the coming Vaanakalam crop season. Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, who chaired the meeting, wished that farmer shall rise from the position of expecting something to dictating terms.

Such a situation was not far away and it could be a reality by following the suggestions of the government from the selection of crop to its disposal. He suggested the farming community to raise only those crops that are suggested by the government and not take risk of incurring losses by cultivating maize in vaanakalam season as agriculture scientists have suggested raising it only in the yasangi crop season in Telangana.

Taking-off from where it was left at the meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on May 15, Mr. Niranjan Reddy held another round of consultations with the agricultural experts, scientists and officials on the new comprehensive agricultural policy here on Tuesday and suggested the farmers to raise cotton and regdram crops in the prescribed extents.

Final decision

He, however, stated that a final decision on the extent of district-wise cropping patterns would be decided at a meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister on May 21 to be attended by ministers, district collectors, district agriculture officers and Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) functionaries. A preparatory meeting on the May 21 conclave would be held at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute with RBS State and district presidents, DAOs, State officials, experts and scientists.

It is being estimated, based on the predictions for monsoon, that crops would be raised in about 1.35 crore acres in Telangana during the coming vaanakalam season. The farmers would be assured of at least minimum support price to their produce, if they cultivate crops suggested by the government. RBS Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Agriculture Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy and others attended.