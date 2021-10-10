Homes of nine oustees damaged by rain

SIDDIPET

10 October 2021 23:17 IST

They are all from Mamidyala in Tunkibollaram R&R colony

The festival of Dasara left them in the lurch. They are blaming it on their fate and the government

In a shocking incident, the rooftops of as many as nine houses were damaged at Mamidyala village in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony of Kondapochamma oustees. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday. Heavy rains coupled with huge gales resulted in flying of rooftops of these houses constructed with thick plastic sheets. The government constructed houses for the oustees of Kondapochammasagar reservoir at Mutrajpally. While permanent double bedroom houses were constructed to those who surrendered early and handed over lands and houses to the government, single bedroom houses were constructed to those who challenged the government and approached the High Court. Their houses were constructed in low-laying areas and it was such a painful situation that they had to spend sleepless nights whenever there were black clouds/rain. This was not for the first time that rainwater had entered their houses. However, this time the rooftops of their houses were flown in the air and fell on poles.

“The houses of D. Mallesham, D. Balamani, O. Devi Reddy, Tammala Srinivas, D. Balaiah, D. Balanarsu, D. Raghupathi, E. Pochaiah and D. Ramulu were damaged. We are appealing to officials since last night but there was no response so far. We do not know whom to approach and what to do," Mr. Mallesh, one of the victims, told The Hindu adding that electric poles fell on houses and people ran away to safety.

“We have lost everything by surrendering our lands and houses to the government for Kondapochammasagar project. Now our lives are at risk as the housse may get damaged due to heavy rains and gales,” they appealed the authorities.