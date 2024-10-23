ADVERTISEMENT

Homemaker duped of ₹3.6 lakh in investment scam

Published - October 23, 2024 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman from Hyderabad was conned of ₹3.6 lakh in an investment scam, adding to the 7-10% of the cybercrime cases targeting homemakers across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim received a WhatsApp message from the fraudster who posed as representative of ‘M-Stock Max’, a trading platform, and introduced her to an investment opportunity. In the hope of earning significant profits, the victim readily transferred money to the fraudulent account provided by the scammers, only to realise it was a fraud.

She was informed that her funds were invested in an IPO and were temporarily on hold. She was assured that she could withdraw the funds in 15 days and was asked to transfer additional funds to ensure a smooth process, the police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the scammers were using the name and details of M-Stock, a legitimate company and known trading app in India. They also operated a WhatsApp group with 80-100 members, all seemingly involved in similar fraudulent schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US