Homemaker duped of ₹3.6 lakh in investment scam

Published - October 23, 2024 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman from Hyderabad was conned of ₹3.6 lakh in an investment scam, adding to the 7-10% of the cybercrime cases targeting homemakers across the State.

The victim received a WhatsApp message from the fraudster who posed as representative of ‘M-Stock Max’, a trading platform, and introduced her to an investment opportunity. In the hope of earning significant profits, the victim readily transferred money to the fraudulent account provided by the scammers, only to realise it was a fraud.

She was informed that her funds were invested in an IPO and were temporarily on hold. She was assured that she could withdraw the funds in 15 days and was asked to transfer additional funds to ensure a smooth process, the police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the scammers were using the name and details of M-Stock, a legitimate company and known trading app in India. They also operated a WhatsApp group with 80-100 members, all seemingly involved in similar fraudulent schemes.

