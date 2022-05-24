Home Ministry’s meeting on AP Bhavan deferred

Meeting likely to be held on June 15

The Union Home Ministry has deferred the proposed meeting to resolve bifurcation issues between the two Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by almost three weeks.

The meeting slated for May 25 with focus on resolution of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi is likely to be held tentatively on June 15. The postponement of the meeting follows the busy schedule of the Finance and State Reorganisation Affairs special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao who is camping in New Delhi.

Mr. Ramakrishna Rao left for New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Union Finance Ministry officials and convince them to allow the State to opt for open market borrowings to meet its immediate financial commitments. Given the seriousness with which the issue had been taken up, the State could not focus on preparing proposals over division of AP Bhavan.

Andhra Pradesh has submitted two proposals over the division while Telangana Government is firm that the property allotted to the State in lieu of the Hyderabad House was Nizam’s property and, hence, belonged solely to Telangana. With the vexatious issue continuing to evade an amicable resolution since more than seven years, the Union Home Ministry had focussed attention on resolving it.

Meanwhile, the State Government has also not taken any decision on whether or not to attend the meeting of the standing committee of the Southern Zonal Council at Thiruvanantapuram on May 28. The Kerala Chief Secretary who is also the chairman of the standing committee in an intimation has asked his counterparts of other southern states including Telangana who are the special invitees to the standing panel to attend the meeting on May 26. But the meeting was reportedly postponed at the instance of Telangana and Tamil Nadu in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the two States on the same day.

“We have not taken a decision as yet” was how a senior official responded when contacted by The Hindu.