Home Ministry to meet TS, AP officials on July 24 to review progress of infrastructural projects assured in Reorganisation Act  

The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of the two Telugu States Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on July 24 to review the progress of educational institutions/infrastructural projects approved under Schedule XIII of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The meeting of the senior officials of the two States, to be chaired by the Union Home Secretary, has been organised after a considerable lapse of time. Though a meeting was proposed on March 7 this year, the Home Ministry deferred it in view of the elections scheduled for Lok Sabha.

The meeting will enable Telangana to impress upon the Union government about the need for fulfilling the promises made to the State in Schedule XIII of the Reorganisation Act which remained on paper for over a decade now. These include setting up of an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram in Khammam district and a rail coach factory in Kazipet.

The Union government had assured to take steps to improve road connectivity in the backward regions of Telangana but the focus was largely on the national highways rather than the rural parts. The Centre had assured to take measures to establish rapid rail and road connectivity from the new capital of the successor State of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and other important cities of Telangana. The assurance, however, appears to be heading for fruition as the recent meeting of Chief Ministers of the two States A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana and AP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu too focussed on the issue.

They resolved to mount pressure on the Centre to ensure that the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway be converted into eight-lane one connecting Hyderabad to Machilipatnam port covering AP’s capital Amaravati en route. With Mr. Chandrababu Naidu playing a key role at the Centre extending crucial support to the NDA government, officials are hopeful that the issue would be taken up during the next meeting by both the States.