Home Ministry proposes new option for division of AP Bhavan properties

May 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Home Ministry has suggested a new option for bifurcation of prime properties of Andhra Bhavan on Ashoka Road in New Delhi between the two Telugu States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — much against the interests of Telangana government.

Home Ministry’s joint secretary (CS) S.K. Jindal who chaired the meeting between the two States recently favoured that the entire Pataudi House measuring 7.64 acres within the 20 acre campus would go to Telangana and the land and buildings consisting of Godavari and Sabari blocks as well as Nursing hostel in the remaining 12.09 acres would go to Andhra Pradesh.

Division of the land and buildings of AP Bhavan remained unresolved since last nine years as the two two States presented their options before the Union Home Ministry. Telangana was expected to get 8.41 acres of land and buildings of the property while A.P. was expected to get 11.32 acres as its share if the property was divided on the basis of population ratio.

Mr. Jindal justified the new option claiming that the share of land would be near about equal to that of Telangana’s share in line with the population ratio of 42:58 between the two States and the transaction cost would be minimal. “Any excess share will be reimbursed by the Andhra Pradesh government to Telangana,” he said.

This goes contrary to the Telangana government’s suggestion that it be allocated the Godavari, Sabari blocks and Nursing college spread over 12.09 acres and the Pataudi House be handed over to the neighbouring State. The Government said that since the land would be more than Telangana’s share, it would make the financial adjustment at market value to the A.P. government for the excess land.

Alternatively, the representatives of Telangana said that the government’s second preference would be for Option C it had submitted earlier for bifurcation of the properties. The representatives of Andhra Pradesh informed the Union Home Ministry that they would take forward the issue for a decision, but expressed view that the new option suggested by the Union Home Ministry appeared feasible for them. They said they would examine the proposal and revert to the Union Ministry shortly.

Mr. Jindal asked the two State governments to examine the options, including the new one suggested by him, and furnish their comments/confirmation within a week to resolve the matter.