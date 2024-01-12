GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Ministry informs High Court that former MLA Chennamaneni holds passport of German Republic

The former MLA visited Germany thrice in 2023 using the German passport, the ASG told the court citing a report of the Union Home Ministry

January 12, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Solicitor General B. Narasimha Sharma on Friday informed Telangana High Court that former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh had a valid German passport.

The ASG appearing before the bench of Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy said the former legislator got the passport renewed till 2033. Mr. Sharma, citing the report of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, informed the court that Mr. Ramesh visited Germany thrice in 2023 using the German passport.

The details were furnished to the High Court in compliance of the directions of Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy passed two days during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Mr. Ramesh challenging cancellation of his Indian citizenship by the Central government. The former MLA made Adi Srinivas, a Congress nominee who lost to Mr. Ramesh in 2018 Assembly polls from Vemulawada constituency, as one of the respondents in his writ petition.

The judge earlier reserved orders in the petition in September of 2023. But two days ago, the judge further heard the matter seeking some clarifications about the citizenship details of Mr. Ramesh. He wanted the former MLA to give all details about his citizenship while Mr. Adi Srinivas’ counsel Ravi Kiran Rao insisted for a direction to the Union government to furnish details of Mr. Ramesh’s overseas journey and his passport.

