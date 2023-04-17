Home Ministry convenes meeting on April 24 over AP Bhavan division

April 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central government has apparently decided to expeditiously resolve the pending bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

To begin with, the Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting of the two States on next Monday to discuss about the division of properties of Andhra Bhavan as per the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act 2014. Joint secretary (Centre-State) of the Home Ministry would chair the meeting according to the communication received by the State government on Monday.

Division of AP Bhavan had been one of the key issues awaiting a resolution since bifurcation of the State. Andhra Pradesh government had submitted two proposals according to which, Telangana would get 8.41 acres of the close to 20 acres land and AP would get the remaining 11.32 acres. The proposal was made in line with the provisions of the Reorganisation Act which divided the assets and liabilities on the basis of population ratio 58:42 between the two successor States.

Senior officials said Telangana government was yet to submit any proposal from its side. A file pertaining to the issue is said to be in circulation between the departments concerned, but a final decision is yet to be taken.

Several meetings convened on the issue could not resolve the stalemate and the Centre had apparently decided to step in. “They (the Home Ministry) is likely to communicate their views or fix a timeline for the State to submit its proposals,” an official said.

