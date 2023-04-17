ADVERTISEMENT

Home Ministry convenes meeting on April 24 over AP Bhavan division

April 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Ministry likely to communicate its views, say officials  

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The Central government has apparently decided to expeditiously resolve the pending bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

To begin with, the Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting of the two States on next Monday to discuss about the division of properties of Andhra Bhavan as per the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act 2014. Joint secretary (Centre-State) of the Home Ministry would chair the meeting according to the communication received by the State government on Monday.

Division of AP Bhavan had been one of the key issues awaiting a resolution since bifurcation of the State. Andhra Pradesh government had submitted two proposals according to which, Telangana would get 8.41 acres of the close to 20 acres land and AP would get the remaining 11.32 acres. The proposal was made in line with the provisions of the Reorganisation Act which divided the assets and liabilities on the basis of population ratio 58:42 between the two successor States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials said Telangana government was yet to submit any proposal from its side. A file pertaining to the issue is said to be in circulation between the departments concerned, but a final decision is yet to be taken.

Several meetings convened on the issue could not resolve the stalemate and the Centre had apparently decided to step in. “They (the Home Ministry) is likely to communicate their views or fix a timeline for the State to submit its proposals,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US