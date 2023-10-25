Home Minister Shah to review passing-out parade of IPS officer trainees in Hyderabad on Oct. 27

October 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 175 officers, including 155 officer trainees of the Indian Police Service and 20 Foreign Officer Trainees, of the 75 RR (regular recruit) will take part in the Dikshant Parade to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on October 27 (Friday).

The batch includes 34 woman officers, including two foreign officer trainees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the passing-out parade.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, the academy’s Director Amit Garg said the present batch joined in December 2022 after completing a 15-week foundation training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

The officer trainees, during their 45-week phase-one training here, completed indoor and outdoor subjects such as Criminal Procedure Code; Indian Evidence Act; Forensics; field craft, tactics and map reading; unarmed combat; and first aid and ambulance drill. They would proceed with a four-week attachment with Parliament and central police organisations, following which they would be sent to districts for practical training.

As was the trend in the past batches, over 65% of the officer trainees had engineering background, followed by 10% with arts background.

The trophy and cup winners of the batch are Anushtha Kalia (AGMUT cadre), Kailash Limbu (NPO), Simran Bharadwaj (Gujarat), Antriksh Jain (UP), Isha Singh (AGMUT), Madhan C. (TN) and Akshay Pramod Sabadra (Chattisgarh).

