HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister Shah to review passing-out parade of IPS officer trainees in Hyderabad on Oct. 27

October 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 175 officers, including 155 officer trainees of the Indian Police Service and 20 Foreign Officer Trainees, of the 75 RR (regular recruit) will take part in the Dikshant Parade to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on October 27 (Friday).

The batch includes 34 woman officers, including two foreign officer trainees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the passing-out parade.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, the academy’s Director Amit Garg said the present batch joined in December 2022 after completing a 15-week foundation training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

The officer trainees, during their 45-week phase-one training here, completed indoor and outdoor subjects such as Criminal Procedure Code; Indian Evidence Act; Forensics; field craft, tactics and map reading; unarmed combat; and first aid and ambulance drill. They would proceed with a four-week attachment with Parliament and central police organisations, following which they would be sent to districts for practical training.

As was the trend in the past batches, over 65% of the officer trainees had engineering background, followed by 10% with arts background.

The trophy and cup winners of the batch are Anushtha Kalia (AGMUT cadre), Kailash Limbu (NPO), Simran Bharadwaj (Gujarat), Antriksh Jain (UP), Isha Singh (AGMUT), Madhan C. (TN) and Akshay Pramod Sabadra (Chattisgarh).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.