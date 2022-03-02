Home Minister plants sapling on his birthday
Accepting the Green India Challenge from Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, Home Minister Mahmood Ali planted saplings at his residence at Ministers’ Quarters on Wednesday on the occasion of his birthday. He appealed the people to plant saplings.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.