Home Minister convenes ‘crimes against women and children’ meeting

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday convened a meeting on “Crimes Against Women and Children” where it was decided to swing into action to check violations and also to have a joint meeting between the police and Excise departments to bring about better coordination.

The Home Minister said that surveillance at public places would be increased so as to keep a check on violations of the law. He also said that pubs and bars are run based on licence obtained from the Excise Department in which the role of the police is negligible. He underscored that it was decided to have a joint meeting of police and Excise departments so that there is no conflict of law while enforcing certain restrictions or control violations.

Mr Ali said that the Women Safety Wing and She Teams would conduct large-scale awareness programmes on social media and also reach parents through the management of educational institutions so that they have the knowledge of developments in the name of parties and events. By this, they can keep an eye on children from being abused, trapped or misguided.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) D S Chouhan, among other officers were also a part of the meeting.