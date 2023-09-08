ADVERTISEMENT

Home Guard’s suicide is govt. murder: Revanth Reddy

September 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

Announces ₹2 lakh to victim’s family on behalf of Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders led by TPCC president Revanth Reddy meet DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday seeking security for the CWC meetings.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, alleged that Home Guard Ravinder’s death was not a suicide but murder committed by the State government.

He demanded criminal cases against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao blaming him for the death, as he had promised to recognise Home Guards as government employees and extend all the benefits but failed to do so. He said that Ravinder committed suicide on the same issue.

He alleged that the government was not paying salaries to Home Guards for five months due to the State’s financial crisis. Bills are being given to contractors who give commissions to BRS leaders and not the employees and those involved in other services of the government, he said, and demanded the government to bear the cost of Ravinder’s children’s education and also urged DGP Anjani Kumar to give a job to one of the family members and a compensation of ₹25 lakh.

Revanth announces ₹2 lakh

Mr. Reddy visited Ravinder’s family and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh on behalf of the Congress.

Leaders meet DGP

The Congress leaders led by Mr. Revanth Reddy submitted a petition to DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday seeking security for the national leaders attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings and the public meeting to be held on the 16th and 17th of this month.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that the suicide of Ravinder due to non-payment of salaries was brought to the attention of the DGP. He said the DGP was requested to provide enough security to all the national leaders coming to Hyderabad for the CWC meetings to be held at Taj Krishna on September 16 and 17. He said that the public meeting “Vijaya Bheri Sabha” was planned to be held at Tukkuguda on September 17.

Mr. Reddy alleged that BJP and BRS had conspired not to give the Parade Grounds for the Congress public meeting though they had submitted a letter seeking permission much earlier. He said the Chief Minister should act with political wisdom and not create problems for the Vijaya Bheri Sabha.

