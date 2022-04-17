Home guard murdered by killers hired by father-in-law in Telangana

Body of the caste killing victim exhumed at Kuknoorpally in Siddipet district

A suspended home guard was murdered in an incident that came to light only on Sunday, though the crime is said to have taken place two days ago. The father-in-law of the deceased allegedly offered money to a gang to kill him.

This is the second incident in the erstwhile Nalgonda district after the murder of Pranay in a similar manner a few years ago . Thirteen persons were reportedly arrested by the police of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday related to the caste killing. The incident came to light after the body was exhumed from the ongoing construction site of a railway culvert at Lakudaram village under Kuknoorpally police station limits.

According to sources, one Ramakrishna of Lingrajupally village of Mudigonda mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Bhargavi of Gourayipally of Yadagirigutta mandal loved each other and got married in August 2020. Both belonged to different castes. They were residing at Bhuvanagiri. Ramakrishna was suspended from his duty due to his alleged involvement in treasure hunt at Turkapally and real estate activity.

Bhargavi’s father Venkateswarlu was opposed to the marriage and developed a grudge against Ramakirshna. Recently, he reportedly gave ‘supari’ ( blood money) to a gang to kill his son-in-law. The gang led by one Latif approached Ramakrishna and asked him to show a site in which they were interested. He was asked to come to Hyderabad in this regard. From then on he went missing and Bhargavi filed a complaint with the police.

Ramakrishna was reportedly killed by the gang after he came to Hyderabad and the body was buried at a construction site of railway line at Lakudaram. The clues team reached Lakudaram to collect the details. The body was dumped at the site and sand and mud was covered over it.

Ramakrisha is survived by his wife and a six-month-old baby.