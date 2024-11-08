ADVERTISEMENT

Home guard injured after engineering student attempts to flee vehicle checking in Panjagutta

Published - November 08, 2024 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A CCTV grab of the home guard suffering an injury after being hit by the student’s car, at Nagarjuna Circle in Panjagutta on November 4.

An engineering student has been arrested after his car hit a home guard during a vehicle checking drive at Nagarjuna Circle in Panjagutta on November 4. The student tried to flee the checkpoint, and in the process, hit the home guard.

Traffic police teams including home guard Ramesh were checking vehicles for traffic violations such as tinted window glasses and wrong-side driving when the incident occurred at around 11 a.m.

The driver was identified as Syed Mahazuddin Nazir, 22, a student of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology. He was arrested on the charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging their duty and obstructing a public servant from discharging public functions.

Nazir was asked to stop as his vehicle had tinted windows, but he tried to flee the spot. “Nazir drove in a rash and negligent manner and hit Ramesh who jumped on the car’s bonnet to avoid injuries,” Panjagutta Traffic ACP S Mohan Kumar explained. Nazir was handed over to the Panjagutta police.

