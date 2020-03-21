Homams in temples

The State government will perform `Mrutyunjaya’ and `Sudarshana’ homam at prominent temples from Sunday to invoke the blessings of God in the fight against Coronavirus.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy said all temples in the State were closed for devotees from Friday afternoon to ensure that they do not run the risk of contracting the disease. Not a single devotee turned up at Vemulawada and Basar temple but five of them at Bhadrachalam and 80 others turned up at Yadagirigutta. He said the official reading of almanac for the State which was held every year on the occasion of Ugadi at the Chief Minister’s camp office would take place at the endowments office in Barkatpura this time. Visitors will not be allowed to the programme as TV viewing will be arranged.

Similarly, the annual Sriramanavami at Bhadrchalam temple will be celebrated by temple priests without any audience. The celebration will be within the temple unlike in the previous years when it was held in a stadium nearby. The vermillion mixed rice which was used in the celebrations will be home delivered against online bookings. The celebrations will not be observed at the Vemulawada temple.