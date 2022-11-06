Homage paid to braves of Artillery Regiment

The Hindu Bureau
November 06, 2022 03:52 IST

A special homage was paid to the bravehearts of the Regiment of Artillery on Saturday through a unique light and sound show depicting the history, valour and laurels of the Regiment of Artillery in various operations.

Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad extended his wishes to all on behalf of the Centre. As part of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, 143 personnel of the Artillery Centre have pledged organ donation to Army Hospital.

The centre is celebrating its diamond jubilee with a series of events which commenced on Friday and will go on till Sunday.

Chief guest on the occasion, Major General P.R. Murali, Officiating DG and Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, released the first-day special cover. A statue of Colonel (late Brigadier) Gurpartap Singh, the first Commandant of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, was unveiled by Major General H.K. Sharma (retired) who was also the 16 th Commandant of the centre from 1992 to 1995.

Rekha Wodeyar (daughter-in-law) unveiled a bust of Colonel RS Wodeyar (Late), the third Commandant of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad in presence of three successive generations of the Wodeyar family.

