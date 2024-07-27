Holy heist: Serial temple burglar’s luck runs out

Bahadurpura police arrested a notorious temple burglar involved in multiple cases across Cyberabad and Hyderabad commissionerates.

T. Narender was arrested in connection with his latest theft at Kashibugga temple in Kishan Bagh, said the police on Friday. A resident of Tejeshvi Nagar in Attapur, the man had conducted a recce of the temple on July 22 before executing the crime on the intervening night of July 24-25. “He gained entry by crawling under the main gate and broke open the inner gate and the hundi to steal approximately ₹10,000,” an official from the Bahardurpura police said.

A team of officials was set up to investigate the case, who analysed the CCTV footage and gathered intelligence leading to his arrest within 24 hours. During interrogation, Narender confessed to three previous temple theft cases in Attapur. The seized property, including cash and the tools used, were seized by the police.