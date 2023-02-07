Holistic development of students in focus at The Hindu FIC seminar

February 07, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Institutions should follow a holistic approach to develop the personality of the students to enable them to evolve both personally and professionally, stressed Roots Collegium head of admissions Syed Junaid Ghori. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Preparing students for New Age Careers’, conducted by The Hindu FIC in association with Roots Collegium at Patidar Bhavan, Nizamabad.

Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, among others, have emerged as the next generation technologies, he noted, stressing the need for upskilling and reskilling to tap emerging job opportunities in those domains.

He spoke about career-oriented courses being offered by Roots Educational Institutions such as B.Sc in Data Science, Mathematics and Statistics, BA in Mass Communication, Psychology, Modern Literature, BBA, Bachelors in Hotel Management & Catering Technology, BA (Hons) in Fashion Design, Interior Design and Animation & VFX.

A successful student can be a role model for the next generation, said academic director of Kakatiya Group of Institutions, Ch.Ramoji Rao. Any student who follows ethics will be successful in his career. Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are emerging as new age careers and are in high demand as business organisations are increasingly moving towards digital transformation, said Resident Editor of The Hindu-Telangana, Ravi Reddy.

Humanities/ commerce could be an option for those wanting to choose emerging careers other than engineering and medicine, and go for fashion designing, hotel management, catering technology, architecture, fine arts, painting, photography, sculpture, journalism, media studies, education, lawyer, banking, chartered accountancy, company secretary and armed forces, said a press release.