Holiday declared for educational institutions in Khammam

The official machinery continues to remain on high alert in Khammam and elsewhere in Munneru catchment areas in view of the forecast of heavy rains in the upstream areas of the river on September 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sharp rise in water level in Munneru river late on Saturday night prompted the authorities to shift people living in some of the residential colonies situated nearby the Munneru river banks in Khammam to the relief camps in the town.

The higher ups issued instructions to the district officials not to let the guard down against heavy rains despite the water level in Munneru showed signs of receding on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Munneru hovered around 13.10 feet at 8 p.m. The first warning will be issued when the water level reaches 16 feet and the second warning at 24 feet.

The water level in Munneru river rose to a record high of 36 feet on September 1, flooding several areas along its floodplains causing widespread destruction.

After last week’s floods that wreaked havoc in parts of Khammam town and its neighbouring villages, the authorities directed the officials to remain vigilant to deal with any exigency and prevent loss of life and property.

In a statement, Khammam Collector Muzammil Khan declared a holiday for all the educational institutions in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits and Khammam rural mandal on Monday (September 9, 2024) in view of forecast of heavy rains in the Munneru catchment areas in the next 24 hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.