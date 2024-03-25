GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Holi revelry turns tragic as four revellers drown in Wardha river

March 25, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Holi celebrations ended on a tragic note after four revellers drowned in Wardha river at Thatipalli village in Kautala mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday.

Four youth in the age group of 22-25 met with a watery grave while taking bath in the river after celebrating the festival of colours at Thatipalli village in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Alam Sai, a Degree student, 25-year-old P Kamalakar, a driver, 23-year-old Uppula Santosh, a rice mill worker, and 24-year-old Y Praveen, a labourer. All the deceased hailed from Nadeemabad in Kautala mandal, sources said.

They had a gala time splashing colours on each other just before the tragedy. Their bodies were retrieved by the police with the help of local swimmers.

The incident site witnessed heartrending scenes with the bereaved family members of the deceased wailing uncontrollably over the tragic turn to the joyous celebrations.

