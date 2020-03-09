Holi tragedy: two boys drown and die in village tank near Warangal

Tragedy struck Holi celebrations in Kapulakanaparthy village under Sangam Mandal in Warangal Rural district on Monday as two boys got drowned in the tank while two others were rescued.

All the victims were young boys who had gone to the tank for a bath after playing Holi with families and friends in the village.

All four were friends

The deceased were identified as D. Ashwath (12), studying in 8th class, and K. Rakesh (9), studying in 5th class. The two rescued boys were identified as Raju Kumar (11), and N. Rakesh (11). All the four friends are students of Government High School in the village.

According to the police, around 12:30 pm all four got into the tank. But K. Rakesh and Ashwanth who did not know swimming got drowned when they went towards the deep end. N. Rakesh and Raju Kumar began shouting for help to save them. Locals jumped in and saved the two boys, said police.

Sub-Inspector N. Suresh said villagers were informed about the incident who immediately rushed to the spot. While the two rescued boys were shifted to the hospital, bodies of the two drowned boys were retrieved with the help of local swimmers, and sent for autopsy in Warangal’s MGM Hospital. A case of suspicious death case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC, said the Sub-Inspector.