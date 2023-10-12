HamberMenu
Hold SCCL trade union polls on December 27, says HC

October 12, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) to hold elections to the recognised trade unions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on December 27.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing an appeal filed by SCCL seeking time to hold elections to trade unions of its workers, also directed the Telangana Energy Department Secretary to file an affidavit stating that the State government would make all arrangements to conduct the polls. Earlier, a single judge dismissed a petition filed by SCCL seeking more time to hold the elections following which its authorities filed an appeal petition.

In the appeal, the SCCL explained that it would not be able to hold the elections to the trade unions as the entire official machinery would be occupied in making arrangements for the Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30. After hearing contentions of the petitioners and the respondents, the bench directed the authorities to hold polls on December 27 and announce results the same day.

Related Topics

Telangana

