Hold Mahila Bandhu celebrations from March 6: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao called upon the party workers to hold Mahila Bandhu celebrations for three days beginning from March 6.

In a teleconference held with party district unit presidents and MLAs on Thursday, Mr. Rama Rao said that the government had taken up several programmes for the welfare of women like Kalyana Lakshmi and KTR Kit.

On 6th Rakhi will tied to KCR followed by felicitating Asha workers, doctors and sanitation workers. On 7th party leaders will meet welfare scheme beneficiaries at their residence. On the last day constituency level meetings with women will be held, he added.