Hold fresh elections for BCCI, demands VHR

January 31, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

V. Hanumanth Rao | Photo Credit: file photo

V. Hanumanth Rao, former Sports Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and ex-MP, appealed to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to convene the general body meeting of the BCCI and hold fresh elections.

“It is clear that Mr. Shah, who is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has violated the Justice Lodha guidelines issued for the BCCI in the past by continuing to hold his post. Just by going to court on one pretext or the other, he has no right to continue. If he is so confident, let him contest and win the election again,” Mr. Rao said at a media briefing here on Tuesday.

“It may be mentioned here that the BCCI, in its proposed amendment, has successfully sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office-bearers which would enable former cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as president and secretary despite them having completed six years at the respective State cricket associations,” Mr. Rao explained.

“We feel that there should be no politics in sports and the BCCI should be run in a very democratic and transparent manner,” he said.

“It has become a habit for the NDA government at the Centre to misuse institutions like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and even the Election Commission according to whims and fancies,” he said.

Referring to the just-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Mr Rao hoped it would change the face of the country for good and get rid of dangerous elements.

“And, as a tribute to the successful completion of the yatra, Cricket Federation of India (for which Mr Rao is the chairman) will organise Bharat Jodo T-20 cricket tournament (under-19) in Hyderabad in March and the exact details will be disclosed soon,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US