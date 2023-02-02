ADVERTISEMENT

Hold budget session for 35 days: Bhatti

February 02, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the government hold budget session of the Assembly for at least 35 days and said he would propose this at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

In a release here on Thursday, with budget session of the Assembly commencing on Friday, Mr. Vikramarka said that he would raise the issues related to the public in the Assembly. “People of Telangana fought for water, funds and employment. Youth and educated are waiting for employment even eight years after forming the separate state. Issues like power-cut, loan waiver, podu lands and double bedroom houses would be raised and we will try to get answers from the government,” said Mr. Vikramarka adding that pending irrigation projects, state financial conditions and others issues would also be pointed out.

Referring to Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra, the CLP leader said that a meeting would be held on February 4 headed by party party State incharge Manikrao Thakre to chalk out the action plan. He said that he was ready to hold padayatra across the State if the party high command directs to do so.

