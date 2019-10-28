Hold Bhadrachalam GP polls

The demand for the long due elections to the major Gram Panchayat of Bhadrachalam has gained momentum with several Adivasi organisations renewing their demands to this effect in Bhadrachalam Agency.

Around 479 Gram Panchayats in the predominantly tribal populated district went to polls in January this year.

However, the elections to Bhadrachalam GP and Sarapaka GP situated in the Fifth Schedule Area could not be held as per schedule due to some technical reasons, including legal issues pertaining to the proposals for their up-gradation into urban local bodies, sources said.

Adivasi organisations based in Bhadrachalam Agency have long been opposing the move to upgrade them into urban civic bodies and demanding continuation of their status as GPs citing the legislations governing the Fifth Schedule Areas such as Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959, (Amendment 1/1970), (LTR 1/70).

The Adivasi Sankshema Parishad (ASP), Adivasi Adikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) and other organisations representing the Adivasis have renewed their demand for early elections to the Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka Gram Panchayats to ensure comprehensive development of the Fifth Schedule areas.

An elected body is imperative to ensure adequate funds and proper utilisation of resources for the all round development of the Agency areas in adherence to the constitutional provisions, coordinator of the Adivasi Samkshema Parishad Madivi Nehru said.

Effective implementation of the legislations is the need of the hour to uphold the rights of Adivasis and prevent their exploitation by non-tribals, he added.