ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hold all-party meeting on PSEs’

February 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC vice- president writes to SEC

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president G. Niranjan penned a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to convene a meeting of all political parties to discuss various anomalies with regard to deletion of Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) and linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID card.

“As a first step EC had undertaken the deletion of PSEs within the Aassembly constituency and published the final voters list on January 05, 2023. But we have found that PSEs within the Assembly constituency are existing in the final voters list. We would like to know the reason for this lapse. We request you to explain the process to be adopted in this regard in deleting PSEs across the constituencies within the state,” said Mr. Niranjan in his letter

“The Election Commission has informed us that submission of Aadhaar number in all the registration forms including form-6 is purely voluntary. But as the EC is insisting on the link of Aadhaar with voter ID card the district election authorities are linking Aadhaar with voter ID card without seeking the consent of concerned voter and without obtaining form 6B. They are doing this by manipulating the Aadhaar data available with them. We request you to direct the all the district election authorities to submit the form 6B details to CEO and political parties,” he has urged the authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US