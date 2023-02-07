‘Hold all-party meeting on PSEs’

February 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president G. Niranjan penned a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to convene a meeting of all political parties to discuss various anomalies with regard to deletion of Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) and linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID card.

“As a first step EC had undertaken the deletion of PSEs within the Aassembly constituency and published the final voters list on January 05, 2023. But we have found that PSEs within the Assembly constituency are existing in the final voters list. We would like to know the reason for this lapse. We request you to explain the process to be adopted in this regard in deleting PSEs across the constituencies within the state,” said Mr. Niranjan in his letter

“The Election Commission has informed us that submission of Aadhaar number in all the registration forms including form-6 is purely voluntary. But as the EC is insisting on the link of Aadhaar with voter ID card the district election authorities are linking Aadhaar with voter ID card without seeking the consent of concerned voter and without obtaining form 6B. They are doing this by manipulating the Aadhaar data available with them. We request you to direct the all the district election authorities to submit the form 6B details to CEO and political parties,” he has urged the authorities.