HMWSSB to hold ‘Dial Your MD’ programme on Saturday

Published - June 28, 2024 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage to hold  ‘Dial Your MD’ program on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ‘Dial Your MD’ program will be held by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on June 29. Water board MD Ashok Reddy will receive complaints from consumers between 5 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Saturday at the head office in Khairatabad. Consumers can call and complain about problems related to fresh water supply, sewerage, meter, billing, drainage connection, revenue and other issues pending in various division and circle offices. They have to call 040- 23442881 or 23442882 or 23442883 and tell their CAN number, house number or mobile number, according to an official release.

