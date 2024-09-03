HMWS&SB to double water quality tests from today

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to double test the number of daily samples for drinking water quality in view of the prevailing rains.

Additionally, the Board intends to tap a range of measures, such as the ongoing distribution of chlorine tablets and water tanker delivery in the affected colonies, and majorly a three-tier chlorination process to ensure safe drinking water supply.

According to HMWS&SB Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy, who was on a field visit to various colonies in Hafeezpet, chlorination will be in three parts starting with water treatment plants, then the main balancing reservoirs and finally a booster chlorination will be done at the service reservoirs.

Precautions will be taken to ensure that the supplied water exactly has 0.5 ppm of chlorine. The Board is taking all measures to see water meets the ISO 10500-2012 drinking water specifications.

As per recent data officials also stated that about 8.80 lakh chlorine tablets have been issued to flood affected, slum and low-lying areas in the city.

In addition to the existing customer care 155313 for wide reporting of public concerns, Mr. Ashok Reddy also formed a special committee with senior officials to monitor water logging points, sewage overflow and polluted water in the city and up to ORR limits till the rains recede.

Part of the committee – Revenue Director V.L. Praveen Kumar, Technical Director Ravi Kumar, Operation Director Swamy, Operation Director-1 Vijaya Rao, Personnel Director Sudarshan - in coordination with GHMC, HMDA, and the Electricity department will supervise at the field level.