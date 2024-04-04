ADVERTISEMENT

HMWSSB puts in place arrangements for emergency pumping of water

April 04, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

People fill plastic containers with drinking water from a Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) water tanker in Jamia Osmania, Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has made emergency pumping arrangements to draw water from the dead storage levels of the Nagarjuna Sagar and Yellampally reservoirs, from April 15 and May 1 respectively.

As on Wednesday, the total available water was 136.47 tmcft in Nagarjuna Sagar, with 4.81 tmcft above the dead storage level. The areas being supplied by HMWS&SB require 5.6 tmcft for the next four months.

In Sripada Yellampally, the available water is 7.71 tmcft, of which the water above dead storage is 4.4 tmcft. The requirement for coming four months is 3.33 tmcft.

While 91 million litres and 12.32 million litres respectively are being drawn daily from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs presently, the quantity may be enhanced to 40 million gallons per day (151 million litres per day) during May, exploiting the maximum designed capacity of the reservoirs, a note informed.

HMWS&SB is drawing a total 2,559 million litres of water per day from Singur/Manjira, Krishna drinking water three phases, Godavari drinking water phase-I, and the twin reservoirs. Of this, 1082.62 MLD of water is being supplied to the core city, 1049.58 MLD to the peripheral circles, and 277.21 MLD to the urban local bodies within the Outer Ring Road. As the Mission Bhagiratha pipelines are not yet completed, 149.47 MLD of water is being supplied to Gajwel, Alair-Bhongir and Medchal segments, the note said.

Tanker demand has increased due to depletion of ground water table, especially from the Western and central part of the city, including areas such as Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Presently, 644 tankers are in operation, with about 6,600 total trips per day.

