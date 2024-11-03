HMWS&SB one-time settlement scheme extended till Nov. 30

The one-time settlement scheme of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for water consumers to pay their dues without penalty and interest has been extended till November 30.

The deadline, earlier October 31, was extended to this month-end after the Water Board sought the extension from the government in view of the still pending dues.

While about 70,300 users have used the scheme to pay their dues during October, generating a revenue of ₹49 crore for the board, the scheme needs more patronage. Till October 31, ₹17 crore was waived in the form of interest and penalty.

According to officials, the timing of the scheme, amid festivities of Dasara and Deepavali, also hurt the reception, and the extension now is a second opportunity for consumers.

A total of 7,11,030 Consumer Account Numbers (CAN) are eligible for the scheme and amounts payable are to the tune of ₹1,792 crore.

For interest waiver on the arrears, managers can waive up to ₹2,000, deputy general manager ₹10,000, general manager up to ₹1 lakh and chief general manager over ₹1 lakh.

As per the scheme rules, users who did not use the scheme in the past can get full waiver on late fee and interest, and it is up to 50% for past users. The users must also give a declaration that they will not default on the payment for the next two years, failing which the benefit extended will be cancelled.

Consumers can call the board’s customer care at 155313 for more details.