HMWS&SB getting ready with monsoon action plans 

In the wake of early rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has started preparing monsoon action plans with safe drinking water and efficient management of sewerage as objectives.

Managing Director C. Sudarshan Reddy asked officials to ensure season-specific measures for drinking water supply and management of sewerage.

Addressing officials in a meeting on Saturday, he advised on adequate safety equipment and tools for the staff working in the field. “Machines for preventive maintenance of sewerage lines and silt cart vehicles must also be made available for work starting from the week,” he said.

Surpassed the summer demand

Reviewing the water delivery situation, Mr. Reddy said the Board was successful in surpassing the summer demand at a time when the groundwater table depleted fast and water tanker dependency started as early as February in the city.

In certain parts of the city, the number of customers whose water source was wholly dependent on water tankers was about 30,000.

Special measures

The Board initially faced flak for the delay in water tanker delivery and the duration extending up to three days in several zones due to a shortage of vehicles. While the Water Board’s tankers fleet was 584 as of March 1, the fleet strength touched 872 on May 17 with immediate new purchases. Additional staff from GHMC, a mobile application, a tanker management cell, and continuous inspections and reviews, among other measures, helped take control of the situation, the Board said.

It was also decided to draw water from Nagarjunasagar through an emergency pumping method and the same was executed in mid-April.

As per official data, there was a high demand for water in the season compared to last year. Also, about 580 million gallons per day (mgd) — 20 mgd more — is the highest supply till date, it said.

