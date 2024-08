Executive Director (Retired) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) M. Satyanarayana, whose service was extended after superannuation and re-engaged till July 2025, has been relieved of his duties. As per the order by Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) M. Dana Kishore, for the remaining service, which is up to July 31, 2025, Mr. Satyanarayana shall serve in the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).