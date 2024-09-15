HMR to run metro services beyond midnight on September 17

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced that trains will be operated beyond midnight on September 17 — the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion. The last trains in all directions will leave at 1:00 am and reach their respective destinations at around 2:00 am on Wednesday.

Additional police and private security personnel have been deployed at Khairatabad and Lakdikapul metro stations and security arrangements are being monitored by DSP rank police officers of HMR. Additional ticket counters will be opened at select metro stations to meet the demand, said MD N.V.S Reddy on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy also held a meeting with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad MD K.V.B. Reddy and other senior officials to manage the heavy rush in metro trains in general and at the Khairatabad station in particular to take the following decisions, including running extra trains with higher frequency during peak hours as per the need till the end of Ganesh idol immersion day.

The metro rail system has been witnessing passenger numbers consistently crossing the five lakh mark almost daily due to the heavy rush during the current Ganesh festival season. Visitors to the Khairatabad Ganesh further added to the metro passenger rush. Khairatabad metro station was used by about 94,000 passengers with 39,000 entries and 55,000 exits on Saturday, said the MD.

He also appealed to metro commuters visiting Khairatabad metro station to follow self-discipline and cooperate with security personnel to avoid any stampede, said a press release.

More MMTS trains

Eight MMTS special trains will be run between various destinations in twin cities in the intervening night of September 17/18 between 22:00 hours of 17th September and 04:00 hours of 18th September) as per the following schedule:

Hyderabad – Lingampalli Sept. 17 - 23.10/23.55, Secunderabad – Hyderabad 23.50/00.20, Lingampalli - Falaknuma Sept. 18 - 00.10/01.50, Hyderabad-Lingampalli 00.30/01.20, Lingampalli – Hyderabad 01.50/02.40, Falaknuma – Secunderabad 02.20/03.00, Hyderabad – Secunderabad 03.30/04.00 and Secunderabad – Hyderabad 04.00/04.40, said a press release.