HMR MD bags CEO of the year award

March 05, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CEO Clubs of India comprising industrialists and chief executive officers of several prominent companies as members, conferred the prestigious Social (Impact) “CEO of the Year” award on Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy at it’s “Go Beyond 2023” Retreat in Bangalore on Sunday.

Recognising the social impact made by Mr. Reddy on the commuting culture of Hyderabad by implementing the world’s largest Metro rail project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in an innovative way, CEO Clubs of India appreciated his service to the country in various positions held by him during his long career spanning over 40 years.

The citation highlights his extraordinary project design and management capabilities, engineering and financial innovation, leadership qualities, open minded approach, poetic skills and his multi-faceted personality.

Founder of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Arokia Swamy Velumani presented the award to Mr. Reddy at a function attended by CEOs from different parts of the country.

Fellow Hyderabadi CMD, Pragati Printers, Narendra Parachuri, was given the “Industrialist of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award”, said a press release.

