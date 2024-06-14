HMR and L&TMRH put monsoon action plan in place

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail officials, chastened by the recent disruption of metro services due to a power breakdown during heavy rains and gales for a few minutes, have announced that necessary steps have been taken for an immediate switching over to the alternate electric feeders in case of any TGTransco feeder tripping during the monsoon.

HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy and L&TMRH CEO & MD K.V.B. Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with their top officials at the Metro Rail Bhavan where it was decided to remove flexis or banners from advertisement boards in proximity to the metro installations wherever there are high chances of these causing disruption of train services by falling on the overhead electric traction or track, said an official release.

A thorough inspection of the expansion joints will be done for sealing checks, cleaning of rainwater spouts/pipes, sealing any leaks for preventing rain water seeping, removing vegetation growth on the elevated viaduct with compressed air. Regular pruning of the trees adjacent to the viaduct too will be taken up and any foreign objects will be removed.

Electric fittings will be re-checked for any loose nuts or bolts while additional clamps will be screwed into the station roof sheets to prevent any chance of breaks during heavy rains. Measures will be initiated to prevent corrosion of the railway track and other sensitive steel structures across the three routes. Additional hands for housekeeping activities will be deployed for avoiding water stagnation on the platforms during rains and also inundations at the station exit/entries, lifts and escalators, they said.

Awareness campaign

It was also decided to take up a major passenger awareness campaign on the safety precautions during entry and exit of the trains in view of a tragic incident in New Delhi where a passenger’s saree got caught in a closing door and was dragged to death.

Passengers have been requested to stand behind the yellow line till the train comes to a stop, allow fellow passengers to disembark first and then board the train plus avoid overcrowding near the doors. Loose fittings like sarees, duppatas, bag straps, etc., should be taken care of during entry and exits. Talking on mobiles during entry/exit and while on escalator should be avoided.

Keolis MD SC Mishra and other senior officials were present, the release added.

