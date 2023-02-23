HMDA withdraws park site from auction

February 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In response to the story ‘HMDA notifies colony park for sale, faces residents’ ire’ published on Thursday, HMDA has revised its notification, withdrawing the auction of the site allocated for a park in Kousalya Colony of Bachupally mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

An errata has been circulated by the urban development authority, notifying cancellation of auction for the 484-square yard site, named ‘Banyan Tree Park’ after the huge banyan tree on its premises.

Online auction will be conducted for all the other sites as mentioned in the notification published on February 6.

The Kousalya Community Welfare Association had been agitating for removal of the site from the list of stray bits to be auctioned. Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekanand had addressed a letter to the HMDA in support.