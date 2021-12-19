HMDA urban forest park model to be replicated

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has become instrumental in developing parks in Hyderabad and thereby, increasing greenery.

Forest officials have decided to visit urban forest blocks developed by HMDA and replicate it in other districts in the name of Haritha Vanam under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

Over 115 special officers from the Forest department would visit these blocks between December 21 and 23 at Jalalpur and Bibi Nagar in Yadadri district.

The HMDA has developed as many as 16 urban forest blocks in five districts spread in 14,708.24 acres.