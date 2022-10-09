HMDA to conduct auction for 412 plots in four layouts

HMDA will conduct auction for 412 plots in four layouts in the city peripheries, which will be among more than 2,300 plots and open lands, apart from built houses in various districts across the State set to go under the hammer on November 14.

It will be online auction for the plots to be sold through HMDA in Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Bahadurpally, and Kurmalguda layouts, apart from one commercial plot in Amistapur layout of Mahabubnagar.

The lot also includes 97 plots to be sold through TSIIC through e-auction, in two layouts at Chandanagar and Kawadipally in Hayatnagar mandal. Notification for all the auctions will be released on October 11.

The auction in 19 sites of 10 districts was discussed during a high level meeting presided over by the Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday, participated by Special Chief Secretary, Housing, Sunil Sharma, district Collectors/ Additional Collectors of Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Vikarabad districts, Municipal Commissioner, Khammam, and representatives from HMDA, TSIIC, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation and others.

The auctions are being conducted online for sites surrounding Hyderabad and in physical mode in districts through the collectors.

At Bahadurpally, upset price has been fixed at ₹ 25,000 per square yard for 109 plots, while at Thorrur, it is ₹ 20,000 per square yard for 145 plots. The upset price has been fixed at ₹ 40,000 per square yard for 16 plots at Turkayamjal and three at Chandanagar. At all other locations, the upset price ranged between ₹ 6,000-15,000 per square yard.

Open lands have been put up for sale in Vikarabad and Khammam districts, while built houses have been offered, 355 in Nalgonda, and 130 Kamareddy districts.

Mr.Arvind Kumar sought to know the preparedness of the various authorities for conducting the auctions, and directed them to speed up pending approvals, and development works in this regard.

He also requested Collectors, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, HMDA and TSIIC to ensure that the details of the plots, layout, site visits, auction procedures and other important information related to the proposed auctions are posted on the respective websites and local advertisements are given.