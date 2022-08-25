HMDA starts clay idol distribution

The customary clay idol distribution, taken up annually by HMDA prior to Ganesh Chaturthi, will take place at more than 50 locations in the city this year, including various residential welfare associations, and gated communities.

The urban development body has been distributing clay idols free of cost since 2017 for eco-friendly celebration. Starting with 30,000 idols, the distribution has now reached one lakh in the current year.

The eight inch idols are being distributed directly to the public from 39 locations across the city starting from August 25, apart from distribution to several residential welfare associations.

The idols will be given away to the residents of the gated communities too through mobile distribution, HMDA informed. The distribution will be carried out on different dates for each location, up to August 30, a statement from HMDA informed.

Prominent locations of distribution include KBR Park main entrance, Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Road No.36, Ratnadeep Supermarket, Jubilee Hills, Safilguda park, Shilparamam, Madhapur, HMDA office, and UIDAI office, Swarnajayanthi Complex, Ameerpet, Necklace Road Rotary, Tankbund, BRK Bhavan, NTR Marg, Priyadarshini Park, Saroornagar, Narayanguda Park, and Rajiv Gandhi Park, Vanasthalipuram, all on August 25 and 26, and near The Hindu newspaper office, Greenlands, Press Club, Hyderabad and Press Academy, Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills, Shilparamam, Uppal, Durgam Cheruvu, on August 26 and 27, Mindspace Junction, Madhapur, Pedda Amberpet Nagar Panchayat, and Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad, on August 29 and 30, among several others.

Through another statement on Thursday, Re Sustainability (previously Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited) informed that it is distributing close to 15000 Ganesh idols made of eco-friendly materials in five cities annually. The cities include Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. The clay Ganesh idols are enclosed in a coconut pit containing seeds that are biodegradable. The company will have a canter going around the town from August 25 up to August 31, the statement said.