HMDA says no norm of 10% lease amount in ORR lease agreement

May 26, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has clarified that there was no truth in the claims of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy that the IRB Infra needs to pay 10% of the lease amount of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Project within 30 days of the agreement.

In a statement here, the HMDA said that there was no norm in the agreement that the company has to pay 10% of the lease amount. A report published in these columns based on the press conference of Mr. Revanth Reddy was misleading and factually incorrect, the statement said. Mr. Revanth Reddy had claimed that the company failed to pay 10% of the leased amount within 30 days and the agreement should be cancelled for violation of norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT