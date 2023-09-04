HMDA invites proposals for Vision-2050 towards economic development and mobility plan for Hyderabad Metropolitan Area

September 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited proposals from agencies for providing consultancy services in the preparation of Economic Development Plan (EDP) and Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Hyderabad Metropolitan Area, envisioning a 30-year growth of the city, with the year 2050 in focus.

The CMP study is in two parts—for the estimation of ridership for the recently proposed 12 new metro rail corridors and for the preparation of the comprehensive mobility plan for the 7,257 square kilometres of Hyderabad Metropolitan Area, comprising seven districts, 70 mandals, 1,032 villages, including the areas in the purview of GHMC and HMDA.

“The study aims at preparing the long-term transport strategy and identify practicable and effective investment programmes in line with National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) 2006/2014 and other plans of HMDA, GHMC, HMRL and other stakeholders. The investment programmes are intended to achieve transport improvements consistent with the long-term strategy for 2050,” the Request For Proposals (RFP) document read.

The consultant should come up with a vision statement, defining the objectives and the vision of the mobility plan and develop a long-term strategy that avoids a piecemeal and reactive approach to the present and the future, it said.

Strategies should be devised for improving and promoting public transport, non-motorised vehicles, which are in line with the present National Urban Transport Policy, and sustainable practices. A time frame of six months will be given for completion of overall assignment from the commencement date.

The EDP study should provide a 30-year roadmap, which would help achieve the government’s vision of making Hyderabad one of the top 10 global cities, the RFP document said.

“The plan will focus on forecast of future economy of HMA, considering baseline economic situation; State government’s vision/targets/priorities/focus on economic development; investment appetite reflected through State investment initiatives; and MoUs with various entrepreneurs, potentials for local economic sectors, potential economic drivers, potential investments, population, infrastructure requirements,” it said.

The plan should delineate potential locations of economic activities such as industrial clusters; mixed use clusters; IT and ITES clusters; and pharma clusters with focus on identification of new growth centres, implementation of strategic projects, investments and projects for revitalising the economic condition, income generation and sustainable economic state.

The assignment should be completed within a period of four months from the commencement date.

