HMDA holds pre-bid meeting for Mokila venture

July 21, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Friday conducted pre-bid meeting for auction of plots for its venture at Mokila.

The layout by the HMDA has 1,321 plots developed on 165.37 acres of land. Of these, 50 plots have been put up for sale at an up-set price of ₹25,000 per square yard, and an incremental value of ₹500 per square yard. Those interested may participate in the e-auction on August 7.

The venture abuts the 100-feet Shankarpally road, and is 20 minutes away from Neopolis venture of the HMDA at Kokapet, a statement from the HMDA informed.

The auction will be conducted by MSTC, a Central government undertaking, it said. About 200 enthusiasts participated in the auction.

