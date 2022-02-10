Telangana

HMDA demolishes four illegal structures

HMDA, in coordination with the district task force teams, has taken action against four more illegal structures on Thursday, taking the total number of structures against which action has been taken to 162 within the HMDA purview.

Action was taken against a five-storeyed structure for which permissions were obtained only for ground plus two levels, and another six-storeyed structure raised with out any permission, both in Bandlaguda Jagir municipality.

Another construction was stopped in Ghatkesar Municipality, where cellar, stilt and two floors were raised without any permission, along with one more four-storeyed structure for which permissions were obtained only for ground plus two levels.


