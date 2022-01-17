HMDA cracks its whip against illegal structures

HMDA, in coordination with the District Task Force and the Polilce, has begun a special drive to pull down illegal structures in the peripheral municipalities outside GHMC purview.

The drive has been initiated upon instructions by the Special Chief Secretary and HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar who has constituted four special teams for conducting a survey on the structures being raised without permission in the HMDA limits.

The teams have submitted a report after field level survey, upon which HMDA officials have swooped into action.

On the first day, action has been initiated against 10 structures built in more than 600 square yards of land, a statement from HMDA informed.