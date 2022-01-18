HMDA continues drive against illegal structures

HYDERABAD

18 January 2022 22:30 IST

HMDA has continued its demolition drive against illegal structures, with a total of 13 structures pulled down on Tuesday. On Monday, the urban development authority in coordination with the District level task forces and Police, demolished 10 buildings under construction without required permissions in various municipalities within HMDA limits.

Illegal structures in large sites of over 600 square yards in Shankarpally, Badangpet, Dundigal, Boduppal, Pocharam municipalities have been targeted in the first phase.

Four structures in Shankarpally, three each in Dundigal and Badangpet, two in Pocharam, one in Boduppal have been pulled down on Tuesday.

Town Planning staff in the respective municipalities have been issued with memos seeking explanation about inaction with regard to illegal structures.